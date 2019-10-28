|
Kimball Emanuel Shealy GILBERT - Kimball Emanuel Shealy passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26. He was born on January 7, 1935, in Gilbert, South Carolina. Kimball was the son of the late LaBruce K. Shealy and Ruth A. Shealy. Kimball will be lovingly remembered by his wife of sixty-three years, Mary J. Shealy, and his children, Miriam S. Matthews (Wesley), Kimberly S. Wright, and Michael E. Shealy (Jackie). Kimball was loved by his grandchildren, Meredith M. Derrick (Robert), Mackenzie M. Taylor (Blair), Megan M. Moore (Michael), Bryson Shealy, and Jackson Shealy. He will also be lovingly missed by his great-grandchildren, Abigail Derrick, Katherine Derrick, Yates Taylor, Reeves Taylor, Brooke Moore, Henry Moore, and Mary Claire Moore. Kimball was a graduate of Gilbert High School and was a member of the F.B.L.A., F.F.A., Glee Club, Science Club, Gilbertine Staff, and Hilltopper Staff. He was also in the class play as well as a bus driver. He was voted Best Looking in his senior class. He graduated from Midlands Technical College with a degree in television and radio repair. He was employed by Grinnell Automatic Sprinkler and Fire Protection Company. Kimball entered the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, and Fort Devens, Massachusetts, where he was assigned to the Signal Corps as a Radio Relay Team Chief. He served four years in the Reserves Active Duty. Upon his discharge, he was employed by Allied Signal and retired from Honeywell in 1989. He then began his own company mining sand called K.E. Shealy and Son. Upon his wife's retirement, they traveled the United States and Canada. They also traveled overseas to England, Scotland, Wales, France, Germany, Greece, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland, and China. Kimball was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School and served as chairman of the church council. He loved the outdoors and had a deep respect for God's creation. Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Leesville on Tuesday, October 29 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. A private graveside service will be held at a later time. Pallbearers are Robert Derrick, Wesley Matthews, Michael Moore, Bryson Shealy, Jackson Shealy, Mike Smith, and Blair Taylor. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Leesville. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 28, 2019
