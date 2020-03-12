Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Alicia Heyward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly "Kim" Alicia Heyward MARIETTA, GA - Funeral service for Mrs. Kimberly "Kim" Alicia Heyward will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., S.W., Atlanta, GA., 30311. Interment will follow in Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in the Gardens of Resurrection, directed by HanleyShelton Funeral Directors. Kimberly was born February 22, 1976 in Neuenburg, Germany to Alice Thomas and the late James Thomas. She died Friday, March 6, 2020. She attended Richland County Public Schools System in Columbia, SC, where she excelled in friendship, as a cheerleader, and history making as Ms. Freshman, Ms. Sophomore, and Ms. Junior at Richland High School. After graduation, Kimberly earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance with a minor in Accounting from Clemson University. Kimberly was a member of Cascade United Methodist Church, where all three of her children were baptized. Survivors include her husband, Ryan C. Heyward; three children, Ryan "Chris" Christopher, Mackenzie, and Cameron; her mother, Alice Thomas; two siblings, Desmond (Lisa), and Patrick (Samantha); two sisters-in-law, Sharon and Ingram; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. Joseph E. Heyward and Mrs. Evelyn Heyward of Florence, SC; and a host of other relatives; and friends. Kimberly was preceded in death by her father; and two brothers, Shawn Thomas and James "Jimmy" Thomas, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cumberland United Methodist Church Miracle Campaign, 163 S. Coit St., Florence, SC 29501. Local announcement by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Kimberly "Kim" Alicia Heyward MARIETTA, GA - Funeral service for Mrs. Kimberly "Kim" Alicia Heyward will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., S.W., Atlanta, GA., 30311. Interment will follow in Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in the Gardens of Resurrection, directed by HanleyShelton Funeral Directors. Kimberly was born February 22, 1976 in Neuenburg, Germany to Alice Thomas and the late James Thomas. She died Friday, March 6, 2020. She attended Richland County Public Schools System in Columbia, SC, where she excelled in friendship, as a cheerleader, and history making as Ms. Freshman, Ms. Sophomore, and Ms. Junior at Richland High School. After graduation, Kimberly earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance with a minor in Accounting from Clemson University. Kimberly was a member of Cascade United Methodist Church, where all three of her children were baptized. Survivors include her husband, Ryan C. Heyward; three children, Ryan "Chris" Christopher, Mackenzie, and Cameron; her mother, Alice Thomas; two siblings, Desmond (Lisa), and Patrick (Samantha); two sisters-in-law, Sharon and Ingram; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. Joseph E. Heyward and Mrs. Evelyn Heyward of Florence, SC; and a host of other relatives; and friends. Kimberly was preceded in death by her father; and two brothers, Shawn Thomas and James "Jimmy" Thomas, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cumberland United Methodist Church Miracle Campaign, 163 S. Coit St., Florence, SC 29501. Local announcement by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close