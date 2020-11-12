1/1
Kimberly Glover Bowden
1958 - 2020
January 23, 1958 - November 4, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Kimberly Glover Bowden on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Ann Kimberly "Kym" Glover was born in 1958 in Kinston, North Carolina to Raymond Carroll Glover and Shirley Dunston Glover. She attended Wake Forest University, where she graduated with a degree in English. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; her son, Andy; and her daughter, Kate, as well as her mother, Shirley, her brother, Steve, and her aunt, Barbara.
The family has chosen, due to Kym's caring for the health and safety of all those around her, to abstain from having a memorial service at this time. They ask, instead, that friends and family celebrate Kym's life in private, remembering the wonderful, passionate, intelligent, creative, caring person she was. In place of flowers, the family would welcome a donation to one of Kym's favorite charities, which are listed below:
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
American Lung Association
•Harvest Hope Food Bank
Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
