Kimberly Glover Bowden
January 23, 1958 - November 4, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Kimberly Glover Bowden on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Ann Kimberly "Kym" Glover was born in 1958 in Kinston, North Carolina to Raymond Carroll Glover and Shirley Dunston Glover. She attended Wake Forest University, where she graduated with a degree in English. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; her son, Andy; and her daughter, Kate, as well as her mother, Shirley, her brother, Steve, and her aunt, Barbara.
The family has chosen, due to Kym's caring for the health and safety of all those around her, to abstain from having a memorial service at this time. They ask, instead, that friends and family celebrate Kym's life in private, remembering the wonderful, passionate, intelligent, creative, caring person she was. In place of flowers, the family would welcome a donation to one of Kym's favorite charities, which are listed below:
•St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
•American Lung Association
•Harvest Hope Food Bank
