Kimberly K. Layton LUGOFF A service to celebrate the life of Kimberly Kay Layton, 55, will be held Monday at 4:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Sunday 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association. Mrs. Layton passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Fort Riley, Kan., she was the daughter of Donald Kent Randall and Barbara Hebner Lance. She was a graduate of Columbia College and retired from South Carolina Department of Disability and Special Needs. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and reading. Her passion was watching her boys play sports. Surviving are her husband, William Kirk Layton; sons, Tyler Young of Camden and Zach Young of Lugoff; step-sons, Cooper Layton of Columbia and Spencer Layton of Lugoff; father, Donald Randall (Louise) of Lakeland, Fla.; mother, Barbara Lance (Larry) of Columbia; and sister, Diane Karkhanis (Parag) of Southampton, N.J. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2019