Kimble Ward "Randy" Jones, III LEXINGTON - Kimble Ward "Randy" Jones, III, 65, of Lexington husband of Patricia Haile Jones, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1953 in Columbia, SC to Romell Thompson Jones and the late Kimble Ward Jones, Jr. He retired from BellSouth and was a member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife of 43 years, he is survived by his mother, Romell Thompson Jones; and a sister, Tina Jones West. Randy had a special place in his heart for Emily and Jack Byrd; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by two sons, Patrick and Joshua Jones. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.
Published in The State on June 10, 2019