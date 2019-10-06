Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirkland Patterson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church 1306 Hampton Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kirkland V. Patterson COLUMBIA Kirkland "Kirk" V. Patterson, 79, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on January 30, 1940, he was a son of the late Sydney William and Ora Mae Price Patterson. Mr. Patterson worked as a building estimator for many years and spent much of his time working on projects around the house. If he wasn't working on a building project, he spent his time caring for and encouraging others through homeless ministries and prison ministries. Second only to his love for the Lord, was his love for his family. He spent his last days on earth surrounded by his loved ones and listening to his favorite hymns. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Janis "Jan" Carter Patterson; daughters, Danielle Stroupe (Jerry), Emilie Ingram (Benjamin), Annette Ariail (Ryan); grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Stroupe, Hannah, Caroline, and Campbell Ingram, Bennett and Cooper Ariail; brothers and sisters, Dan Patterson (Jean), Frances Chavis (Melvin), Sylvia Myers (John), Teenie Bonnette, Edward Patterson (Amy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Patterson. The funeral service for Mr. Patterson will be held at 11 o'clock, Monday, October 7th, in Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia. The Rev. Sonny Ariail will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Serving as pallbearers will be Glen Patterson, Collin Duncan, Rod Funderburk, Edward Patterson, John Myers and Melvin Chavis. Special thanks to Loretta Killian for being such a thoughtful and loving caregiver. Memorials in Mr. Patterson's honor may be made to the TV Ministry at First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton St, Columbia, SC 29201; or to The Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St., Columbia, SC 29201 Memories and condolences may be shared at

Kirkland V. Patterson COLUMBIA Kirkland "Kirk" V. Patterson, 79, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on January 30, 1940, he was a son of the late Sydney William and Ora Mae Price Patterson. Mr. Patterson worked as a building estimator for many years and spent much of his time working on projects around the house. If he wasn't working on a building project, he spent his time caring for and encouraging others through homeless ministries and prison ministries. Second only to his love for the Lord, was his love for his family. He spent his last days on earth surrounded by his loved ones and listening to his favorite hymns. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Janis "Jan" Carter Patterson; daughters, Danielle Stroupe (Jerry), Emilie Ingram (Benjamin), Annette Ariail (Ryan); grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Stroupe, Hannah, Caroline, and Campbell Ingram, Bennett and Cooper Ariail; brothers and sisters, Dan Patterson (Jean), Frances Chavis (Melvin), Sylvia Myers (John), Teenie Bonnette, Edward Patterson (Amy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Patterson. The funeral service for Mr. Patterson will be held at 11 o'clock, Monday, October 7th, in Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia. The Rev. Sonny Ariail will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Serving as pallbearers will be Glen Patterson, Collin Duncan, Rod Funderburk, Edward Patterson, John Myers and Melvin Chavis. Special thanks to Loretta Killian for being such a thoughtful and loving caregiver. Memorials in Mr. Patterson's honor may be made to the TV Ministry at First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton St, Columbia, SC 29201; or to The Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St., Columbia, SC 29201 Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close