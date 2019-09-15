Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kitty Goding. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (713)-522-5141 Send Flowers Obituary

Kitty Clary Goding COLUMBIA - Kitty Clary Goding March 13, 1947- September 11, 2019. Columbia- a Service of Witness to the Resurrection for Kitty Clary Goding will be held at 2pm on Sunday September 22 at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church. Dr. Ellen Skidmore will Officiate the service. Born to Mary McGregor Clary and W. Edward Clary, Kitty grew up in Columbia and attended Columbia public schools. She graduated from Dreher High School in 1965 and received and Associate Degree from the University of South Carolina in Science of the Pre-School Child. During her teens, Kitty was an accomplished AAU Diver and won many meets. In 1987 Kitty returned to Columbia. She taught kindergarten at North Trenholm Baptist Church and then became the Director of the Day School at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed seeing her former students and catching up with them. Kitty joined The LPA Group Incorporated the day the firm opened its new corporate offices on Huger Street in Columbia in May of 2001. She joined the firm as the primary receptionist for the 100 person headquarters office. In late 2002, she joined the staff of the President as an assistant. In 2003, she was promoted to Executive Assistant to the President. She held this position until October of 2011. She was personally responsible for all corporate events, parties, and meetings during this time. She coordinated with all of the corporate officers in this 475 person firm on a daily basis. Kitty left The LPA Group in the fall of 2011 and joined The Parrish Group where she worked with the owner managing rental properties and evaluating investment opportunities. In late 2012 and early 2013 she assisted the owner with the establishment of a consulting engineering company, Parrish and Partners, LLC. Her contributions during this time included overseeing the development of the firm's logo, letterhead and business cards as well as setting up many of the corporate systems and accounts in use today. She also worked to secure the firm's headquarters location and oversee upfit of the office. She was instrumental in the establishment of Parrish and Partners and not only helped recruit the original staff but also served as the Director of Human Resources until she retired in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Molly Goding Slice (Tim), Sons; Robert Goding (Mary Alice), and Gus Goding (Julie); grandchildren, Mary Slice Richardson (Blake), Salley Slice, Davis Goding, Sam Goding, McColl Goding, Amelia Goding and Savannah Bennett; sister, Shelley Clary Ray; sister-in-law, Lydia Clary; aunt Nina McGregor Brown, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother William E (Chip) Clary. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206 or The Animal Mission, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209. The family would like to thank Dr. William Merritt and Shelly Goins, APRN and staff at SCOA and Heartstrings Hospice for their compassionate care. Please sign the online guestbook at

