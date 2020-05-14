Klifford "Kip" Brunson Snell CAYCE - Klifford "Kip" Brunson Snell, 61, went to be with Jesus on May 4, 2020. Kip was born in Cayce, SC to Heyward and Sara Snell. Kip was a loving father, son, grandfather, and brother. He was happiest when he was spending time with his family. He was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School, an avid Gamecock fan, and he enjoyed the outdoors. His memory will forever be cherished by everyone who was blessed to have known him. Kip is survived by his mother, Sara; his daughter, Krystal Fairchild; his son, Joshua Snell (Stacey); grandchildren, Kylie Fairchild, Kennedy Fairchild, Makenna-Cayce Snell, Whit Snell and Abigail-Jean Snell; siblings, Kenneth Snell (Missy), Donna Tanner (Jesse), and Kyle Snell (Shawn). In addition to his father, Kip was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Keith Snell; and brother-in-law, David Holt. Kip was an employee of JT's Dodgeland of Columbia for ten years and he enjoyed every day of it. The family would like to thank all of his coworkers and JT for the compassion and care shown over the past couple of years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.