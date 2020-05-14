Klifford Brunson Snell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Klifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Klifford "Kip" Brunson Snell CAYCE - Klifford "Kip" Brunson Snell, 61, went to be with Jesus on May 4, 2020. Kip was born in Cayce, SC to Heyward and Sara Snell. Kip was a loving father, son, grandfather, and brother. He was happiest when he was spending time with his family. He was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School, an avid Gamecock fan, and he enjoyed the outdoors. His memory will forever be cherished by everyone who was blessed to have known him. Kip is survived by his mother, Sara; his daughter, Krystal Fairchild; his son, Joshua Snell (Stacey); grandchildren, Kylie Fairchild, Kennedy Fairchild, Makenna-Cayce Snell, Whit Snell and Abigail-Jean Snell; siblings, Kenneth Snell (Missy), Donna Tanner (Jesse), and Kyle Snell (Shawn). In addition to his father, Kip was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Keith Snell; and brother-in-law, David Holt. Kip was an employee of JT's Dodgeland of Columbia for ten years and he enjoyed every day of it. The family would like to thank all of his coworkers and JT for the compassion and care shown over the past couple of years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved