Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Kristi Walvoord Cripps CHAPIN - Kristi Walvoord Cripps, of Chapin, SC passed away suddenly on March 29, 2020 at age 45. She was born in Chicago, IL on April 15, 1974, but was a lifelong resident of the Irmo-Lake Murray area. Kristi is survived by her husband of 20 years, Skip Cripps and her three beautiful girls who were the light in her life, Katie Cripps (18), Ashley Cripps (16), and Sydney Cripps (13). Kristi is also survived by her parents, Dr. Charles and Sandi Walvoord; brothers, Casey (Keeley), Benji (Stella), and Jonathon (Jamie). Kristi was a 1992 graduate of Irmo High School, followed by a degree from Wofford College and a Master's degree from the University of South Carolina. Kristi worked for many years in advertising with Lamar and then Columbia Business Monthly. After having children, she stayed home and devoted her time to them. Once her children were older, she spent several years as a preschool teacher at Union United Methodist Church. She was currently working for the Kwik Way Superstores. Kristi enjoyed spending time with her family and her countless number of friends. She enjoyed going for sunset boat rides and sitting on her deck watching the sunrise. She loved taking care of her orchids and collecting pieces for her Christmas Village. She loved traveling with family and friends. Kristi's smile and laughter will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten. In light of the recent Covid-19 virus, the service will be private. The service will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed and viewable on the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel Facebook page. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church Preschool Kindergarten, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC 29063.

Kristi Walvoord Cripps CHAPIN - Kristi Walvoord Cripps, of Chapin, SC passed away suddenly on March 29, 2020 at age 45. She was born in Chicago, IL on April 15, 1974, but was a lifelong resident of the Irmo-Lake Murray area. Kristi is survived by her husband of 20 years, Skip Cripps and her three beautiful girls who were the light in her life, Katie Cripps (18), Ashley Cripps (16), and Sydney Cripps (13). Kristi is also survived by her parents, Dr. Charles and Sandi Walvoord; brothers, Casey (Keeley), Benji (Stella), and Jonathon (Jamie). Kristi was a 1992 graduate of Irmo High School, followed by a degree from Wofford College and a Master's degree from the University of South Carolina. Kristi worked for many years in advertising with Lamar and then Columbia Business Monthly. After having children, she stayed home and devoted her time to them. Once her children were older, she spent several years as a preschool teacher at Union United Methodist Church. She was currently working for the Kwik Way Superstores. Kristi enjoyed spending time with her family and her countless number of friends. She enjoyed going for sunset boat rides and sitting on her deck watching the sunrise. She loved taking care of her orchids and collecting pieces for her Christmas Village. She loved traveling with family and friends. Kristi's smile and laughter will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten. In light of the recent Covid-19 virus, the service will be private. The service will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed and viewable on the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel Facebook page. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church Preschool Kindergarten, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC 29063. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close