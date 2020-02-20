Kumiye Ellen Masai LEXINGTON - Kumiye Ellen Masai, 80, resident of Lexington, passed away on February 17, 2020. Born October 16, 1939 in Sacramento, CA, she was a daughter of the late Hisano Kashiwada and Matsuko Tsugawa. She was a graduate of Sacramento State University where she earned a BA Degree in Elementary Education and spent the early years of her career molding young lives. She was a loving wife and mother, with her greatest joy was spending time with her family; she was even known as grandma by all of her grandchildren's friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Kazuo Masai of Lexington; a son, Brad Masai and his wife Linda of Lexington; two grandchildren, Matthew and Kaitlyn Masai both of Lexington; one sister, Reiko Kawakami and her husband Hachi of Sacramento, CA and a number of nieces, nephews and loving family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in California. Woodridge Funeral Home is assisting the Masai family.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2020