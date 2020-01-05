Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kurt Lang. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 12:00 PM Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Chapin , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kurt Emil Lang CHAPIN - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Kurt Emil Lang, on December 25, 2019 after several months of declining health. Kurt was born on January 15, 1932 in Cranston, Rhode Island, to Emil and Mary Lang. Kurt was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Lang and Helen Dorman. Kurt was a devoted husband to Carolyn Faye Lang for 65 years. Carolyn passed away earlier this year on March 7, 2019. Kurt and Carolyn had many friends at their two favorite locations: Lake Murray and at their beach condo in Garden City, SC. Kurt was a loving father to his four children: Deborah Garner, Pleasant Garden, NC; Sandra (John) Elmore, Lawndale, NC; Kurt Emil Lang, Jr. (Andrea), Knightdale, NC; and Pamela (Gary) Brandi, Ballentine, SC. He enjoyed his seven grandchildren and currently four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Chapin, SC on January 11, 2020 at 12:00. The family would like to express their utmost thanks for the affection show to us by the Our Lady of the Lake community. Your kindness and support during this trying time is greatly appreciated. We would also like to express our extreme appreciation to Sophia Clark, who was the caregiver for both Carolyn and Kurt Lang during their last days. Sophia is such a loving and caring person that every time she came to the house, nothing but smiles could be seen on their faces. We truly consider her a part of our family, now and forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either Our Lake of the Lake Catholic Church, and/or .

