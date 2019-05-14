Kyle A. Kirk GILBERT - Funeral Service for Kyle Andrew Kirk, 17, will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hulon Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kyle Kirk Medical Fund at Wells Fargo Bank. Kyle went home to be with Jesus Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Lexington County, he was the son of Brandon J. Kirk and Pamela W. Branch. He was a member of Hulon Baptist Church and a member of Hulon Baptist Church Faith Riders M/M. Kyle was a Junior at Gilbert High School and was employed at Sonic. Surviving are his grandparents, Donny and Traci Kirk, who raised him; his parents; step-mother, Victoria Castles; brothers, Hunter and Lucas Kirk; sisters, Savanah and Sophia Kirk; Uncle, Joshua Kirk; cousins, Makayla, Haley, Trenton, Casie, and Paiton; and great aunts and uncles. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
