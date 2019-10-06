Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Swindler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kyle Jacob Swindler RALEIGH, NC - Kyle Jacob Swindler, 25, died September 24, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born February 15, 1994, in Lexington, South Carolina, Kyle was the son of Samuel H. Swindler, Sr. and Lisa Sharpe Green and stepfather Lee D. Green. Kyle attended Pitt Community College in Greenville, North Carolina. He loved outdoor activities, including hiking, swimming, kayaking, and especially Gamecock football. Family and friends were most important to him. He was a compassionate son, brother and friend whose contagious laughter and smile would light up the room; an unexpected moment of darkness came when he felt so alone, and we will never know why. Kyle is survived by his parents, sister Savannah Swindler, half-siblings Amber Mullins and Samuel H. "Hugh" Swindler, Jr., and step-siblings Jon and Sara Green. Memorial services will be held for family and friends in each of Kyle's hometowns. The first will be in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 3:30 p.m., at the Durant Nature Preserve, 3237 Spottswood Street in the Campbell Lodge. The second will be held in Lexington, South Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at the Lexington Family YMCA, 401 YMCA Road in the Main Lodge. Family will receive visitors immediately following each service. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lexington Family YMCA, 803-359-3376,

