L. Edwin Free, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Mr. Leonard "Bubba" Edwin Free Sr., 66, entered into rest Friday, August 21, 2020. Edwin was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is the husband of Beverly Chavis Free. Edwin is the father of Linn (Laurie) Free, Jr. and April (Terry) Boone. He is the son of Tirzah Whetstone Free and the late Dewey E. Free, Jr. Edwin is the grandfather of Abigail, Logan, Laney, Caroline, and Tanner. He is the brother of Anita (Charlie) Shaylor, Dewey (Carole) Free, and Jerry (Sabrina) Free. Edwin is the son-in-law of Vermelle and Rev. Henry Chavis, Sr. He is the brother-in-law of Chuck (Jane) Chavis. Edwin worked at DAK Americas (previously Carolina Eastman) for 43 years as a Chemical Operator. He is a member of Restore Church of West Columbia. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Restore Church of West Columbia at 2310 Platt Springs Road West Columbia, SC 29169. Visitation will be 1:30 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church. A Service Celebrating Edwin's life will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in the church cemetery. Condolences to the Free family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com
.