L. Kathryn Todd Rose
L. Kathryn Todd Rose JOHNSTON, SC - 89, wife of the late Jim M. Rose, Sr. entered into rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested. Mrs. Rose was born in Greenwood, SC and was the daughter of the late William James and Gladys Wells Todd. She attended Johnston Presbyterian Church and was a homemaker. Survivors include five children, Susan (Everett) Jones, Kathy (Mike) Haggard, Marion (Lena) Rose, Kenneth (Hazel) Rose, and Wanda (Heyward) McCarty; three brothers, Raymond, Keith, and Don Todd; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to The Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108. Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2020.
