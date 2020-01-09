LaBruce Hopkins

Obituary
LaBruce Hopkins CAMDEN - Funeral services for LaBruce Hopkins, 61, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Brian Plyler will officiate. Burial will follow at Barnes Cemetery, Bethune, SC. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00PM, one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, SC, 110 E. DeKalb Street, Camden, SC 29020. LaBruce died Monday, January 6, 2020. LaBruce was born in Camden, SC, the son of Carolyn Watkins Hopkins and the late Bruce S. Hopkins. LaBruce is survived by his mother; sisters, Brenda H. Baker (Bobby), Debbie H. Messer, Melinda H. Boggs; nephew, Robert Stanley Baker, (Lauren); nieces, Sarah Beth Messer, Ashli Bryn Messer, Hannah Maree Boggs and Amber Nichole Boggs. Besides his father, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Mancel Reed Boggs, III. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Hopkins family at www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020
