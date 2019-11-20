Lacey Hugh "Tom" Huggins EASTOVER - A funeral service for Lacey Hugh "Tom" Huggins, 84, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Huggins passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Conway on May 16, 1935, he was a son of the late Joseph Lyde Huggins and Martha Rabon Huggins. He retired from the construction industry after many years. Surviving are his sons, Wayne Huggins (Carol), Randy Huggins (Charlotte) and Ricky Huggins; grandchildren, Sherry Cirillo (Jimmy) and Travis Huggins (Kayla); great-grandchildren, Haley and Hannah Cirillo; sisters, Evelyn Ray and Esther Edwards. He was predeceased by his wife, Jerlyn Joyce Bilton Huggins. Memorials may be made to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 20, 2019