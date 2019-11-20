Lacey Hugh "Tom" Huggins

Guest Book
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
  • "So very sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. I pray..."
    - Sherri Belles
  • "Wayne and Carol, My thoughts and prayers go out to you and..."
    - Debbie Lever
Service Information
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC
29205
(803)-771-7990
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lacey Hugh "Tom" Huggins EASTOVER - A funeral service for Lacey Hugh "Tom" Huggins, 84, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Huggins passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Conway on May 16, 1935, he was a son of the late Joseph Lyde Huggins and Martha Rabon Huggins. He retired from the construction industry after many years. Surviving are his sons, Wayne Huggins (Carol), Randy Huggins (Charlotte) and Ricky Huggins; grandchildren, Sherry Cirillo (Jimmy) and Travis Huggins (Kayla); great-grandchildren, Haley and Hannah Cirillo; sisters, Evelyn Ray and Esther Edwards. He was predeceased by his wife, Jerlyn Joyce Bilton Huggins. Memorials may be made to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Columbia, SC   (803) 771-7990
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.