Lacy Winston Rasberry COLUMBIA Lacy Winston Rasberry, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born on May 22, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bickerton Winston and a granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Walter "Pudge" Heffelfinger. She was married to to her friend and love, Lt. Colonel Richard L. Rasberry (USAF Ret.) of Mullins, SC, who preceded her in death in 1989. Lacy loved to love on people and especially animals. "When it comes to my fellow man and the animals, with a few exceptions, I'll take the animals." Lacy Winston. She was an artist in her own right. Her collections of rare antiques and fine porcelain are breathtaking. Her true love was of carousel pieces that she collected and restored herself. Her life was dedicated to fun, laughter, and loving. She always said, "I love to leave them laughing and I'm not your typical 85-year-old." Lacy is survived by her niece, Nena W. Sinclair (Charles F. "Fred" Williams) and her nephew, Michael M. Sinclair, Jr. Private services for Lacy will be held in her family cemetery, Hawley, in Blessing, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Richland County Humane Society, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
