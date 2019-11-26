Lairy Benjamin Easterling, Sr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Lairy Benjamin Easterling, Sr., 95, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Easterling died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late John L. Easterling and Lillie Abbott Easterling. A US Navy Veteran, he served during WWII in the Mediterranean Theater and Pacific Theater. He was a retired owner of Easterling Plumbing Company and was a member of Plumbers Local 227. He was a member of New Testament Baptist Church where he served as deacon. Surviving are his wife of 74 years, Nellie Mae Smoak Easterling; two grandchildren, Melanie Frick and Michael Glasgow (Pattie), all of Leesville, SC; six great-grandchildren, Alisha Kelly, Austin Easterling, Hailey Frick, Havyn Frick, James Glasgow, and Jasmine Glasgow; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Lairy B. Easterling, Jr., brother, John C. Easterling, and sister, Frances Macomber. Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 26, 2019