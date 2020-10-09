LaJean Battles Griffin
October 3, 1931 - October 7, 2020
Cayce, South Carolina - A visitation to celebrate the life of LaJean Battles Griffin, 89, of Cayce, will be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Burial will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA, 30165, at 1:30pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Mrs. Griffin joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born on October 3, 1931, in Cherokee County, AL, she was the daughter of William Stanley and Augusta Barclay Battles. LaJean grew up on a farm and developed a life-long talent for growing plants, particularly flowers. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Berry College in Rome, GA, and soon after, began her teaching career at Cedartown High School. She then met the love of her life, Norman Griffin. They were married and eventually settled in the Edenwood subdivision of Cayce. Mrs. Griffin worked as a cashier at Sears, Roebuck and Company until her retirement.
LaJean joined State Street Baptist Church in 1969 and was most recently a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. She is best remembered for her sweet disposition, pleasant smile, and her empathy toward those experiencing difficult times in their lives. Many of her relatives, friends and associates were recipients of cards, small gifts or small checks as her way of letting them know that someone cared about them. Her gentle acts of kindness will be sorely missed.
Surviving are her son Scott Griffin (Wendy) and daughter Ann Griffin Derrick (Mike); grandsons Nathan (Heather) Griffin, Trey Derrick and Travis Derrick; great-grandson Oliver Griffin and great-granddaughter Caydance Derrick. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Norman Elbert Griffin, and infant daughters Susan and Debra.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Wildewood Downs, Prisma Health Richland and Agape Hospice House for their compassion shown in caring for LaJean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, State Street Baptist Church, or the charity of one's choice
.
