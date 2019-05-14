Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaMerle S. Kennerly. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Send Flowers Obituary

LaMerle S. Kennerly WEST COLUMBIA Graveside services for LaMerle S. Kennerly 92, of West Columbia, will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Gazebo at Woodridge Memorial Park. Bishop Paul Hewitt will officiate. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the Gazebo. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. LaMerle Kennerly passed away May 12, 2019. Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late H. P. Sutherlin and Merle Dunbar Byrd. LaMerle was the founder and owner of LaMerle's Costumes of West Columbia. She was a member of the Anglican Church of the Epiphany. She enjoyed sewing, fishing and world travels. LaMerle is survived by her children; daughter, Saradean Hallman (Randy), sons, Jay Kennerly (Elaine) and Don Kennerly; grandchildren, Kimberly Banks (Eric), Davis Hallman (Casey) and Joseph Kennerly; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kennedy Banks, and Marydavis Hallman. In addition to her parents, LaMerle was predeceased by her husband, Orrine Jacob Kennerly, Jr. The family would like to thank the staff of Wellmore, Wellmore Friends and All Seasons Hospice for their loving care. Memorials may be made to a . Friends may sign the online guestbook at

