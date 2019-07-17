Lamyra L. McFaddin COLUMBIA The Burial Office will be offered for the repose of the soul of Lamyra L. McFaddin, 72, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Church of the Good Shepherd (Episcopal), 1512 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Burial will follow in the Burgess Family Cemetery in New Zion, S.C. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. McFaddin passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Kingstree, S.C. on November 4, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Leon A. McFaddin and Lurline Williamson McFaddin. Lamyra attended Lander University and was a graduate of the University of Florida. She retired after 25 years as a social worker for the S.C. Department of Mental Health. She attended The Church of the Good Shepherd (Episcopal). Lamyra enjoyed cooking and was a loving "Nona" to her granddaughter, Maura. Surviving are her husband, Dr. Djalma A. Braga of Columbia; son, C. Patterson "Pat" Graham (Joanna) of Columbia; and granddaughter, Maura Graham. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on July 17, 2019