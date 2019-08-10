Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Langley Marion Shull Sr.. View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel 820 W Dunbar Rd W. Columbia , SC 29170 (803)-755-3527 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel 820 W Dunbar Rd W. Columbia , SC 29170 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church 501 Church St West Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Langley Marion Shull Sr. LEXINGTON Langley M. Shull Sr., 80, of Lexington, SC entered into the presence of the Lord on August 8, 2019 at his home with his loving wife, Marilyn Ozelia Dooley Shull, by his side. Langley was married 58 years to the love of his life. He was born in West Columbia, SC and was the son of the late Austin and Emmie Shull. He was a long-time Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church. He retired in 1999 after working 23 years as a lab analyst at Carolina Eastman, but he was most known for his love of gardening. He could grow the best tomatoes in Lexington County. Besides gardening, his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Langley is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ozelia Dooley Shull. The legacy he leaves behind includes his four sons, Gary (Patt), Wyman (Janice), Marion, and Jay (Darlene). His legacy also includes his 13 grandchildren and one great- grandchild. He is also survived by two brothers, Clinton (Patti) of Rock Hill, SC and Albert (Becky) of Gilbert, SC. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Eula Mae Shumpert, Burlene Heyward, Renona Chavis, Flonice Hallman and one brother, Carlisle Shull. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, 820 West Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC 29170 with a Celebration Service on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church, 501 Church St., West Columbia, SC 29172. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Mission Fund at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church, 501 Church St., West Columbia, SC 29172.

Langley Marion Shull Sr. LEXINGTON Langley M. Shull Sr., 80, of Lexington, SC entered into the presence of the Lord on August 8, 2019 at his home with his loving wife, Marilyn Ozelia Dooley Shull, by his side. Langley was married 58 years to the love of his life. He was born in West Columbia, SC and was the son of the late Austin and Emmie Shull. He was a long-time Sunday school teacher and Deacon at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church. He retired in 1999 after working 23 years as a lab analyst at Carolina Eastman, but he was most known for his love of gardening. He could grow the best tomatoes in Lexington County. Besides gardening, his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Langley is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ozelia Dooley Shull. The legacy he leaves behind includes his four sons, Gary (Patt), Wyman (Janice), Marion, and Jay (Darlene). His legacy also includes his 13 grandchildren and one great- grandchild. He is also survived by two brothers, Clinton (Patti) of Rock Hill, SC and Albert (Becky) of Gilbert, SC. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Eula Mae Shumpert, Burlene Heyward, Renona Chavis, Flonice Hallman and one brother, Carlisle Shull. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, 820 West Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC 29170 with a Celebration Service on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church, 501 Church St., West Columbia, SC 29172. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Mission Fund at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church, 501 Church St., West Columbia, SC 29172. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close