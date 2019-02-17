Lanville H. Mengedoht, III LEXINGTON Lanville (Lanny) H. Mengedoht, III, 63, of Lexington passed away Thursday February 14, 2019. Lanny was a loving father, granddaddy, and friend. Everyone he knew, knew him as a brother. He was the most giving, caring & selfless person to anyone & everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a dying breed of the original craftsman. If it was not going to be done right, it wasn't going to be done at all. He was one of the best welders in the industry. He was a devoted member of The Hawg Riding Fools MC Centerville Chapter. When he was not busy working, he loved to have his knees in the breeze riding with friends & family. Mr. Mengedoht was born June 1, 1955 in Columbia, SC, to the late Hazel Porter and Lanville Henry Mengedoht, II. He is survived by his son, John H. Mengedoht (KelseyWebber), daughter n law Shannon Mengedoht, grandsons Cayden Charles, Tanner Lanville & Waylon Blake, along with unborn grandson Weston Kase, and numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Devant Mengedoht & brother Charles Porter Mengedoht. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the funeral home. All motorcycles are welcome rain or shine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards his burial fund via GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/lanny-mengedoht039s-burial-fund www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019