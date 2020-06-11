Larraine Lourie Moses COLUMBIA - Larraine Lourie Moses, 71, of Columbia, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on January 15th, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Sol Lourie and Toby Baker Lourie. Larraine was a graduate of A.C. Flora High School and attended the University of South Carolina with a major in French and Spanish. She was sweetheart of the Phi Epsilon Pi Fraternity. During her lifetime, Larraine worked for the Comptroller General of S.C., her family's business, Lourie's Department Store, and New Horizons Computer Learning Centers. For over 35 years, she worked alongside her loving and adoring husband, Jeff. Larraine was a nurturer, always giving to others. One way she expressed that was through delivering her delicious treats, such as mandel bread, red velvet cake, matzoh balls, and pimento cheese. Larraine was a devoted, loyal, and lovable wife of 49 years to Jeff. She was committed to her children and grandchildren's education and success, and her love for them is boundless and eternal. Her biggest gift and joy was her family and she was immensely proud of them all. Larraine was also a member of the Tree of Life Congregation and she will be sorely missed by so many. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey "Jeff" Moses; son, Sam Moses (Kim); daughter, Heidi Moses Zeitz (Jeff); and grandchildren who lovingly called her "Grandma Raine", Harrison, Jake, Rylee, and Skyler. The service for Larraine will be held with immediate family only at 10:00am, Thursday, June 11th, 2020, in the chapel of Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery, 720 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC. Extended family and friends are invited to watch the livestream of the service remotely from any location at ShivesFuneralHome.com and then by visiting her tribute page. Following the service, at 10:30 am, extended family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at the Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Tree of Life Congregation in memory of Larraine Lourie Moses, 6719 N Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206.
Published in The State on Jun. 11, 2020.