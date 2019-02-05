Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Larry L. Bauer CLEMSON - Larry Bauer, of Clemson, South Carolina, died on Saturday February 2, 2019. Bauer, ('Doc' to his grandchildren) age 79, was a faithful member of Clemson United Methodist Church for over 40 years, having served in various leadership positions as well as being a member of the Bell Choir. Larry graduated from University of Illinois, Purdue University and N.C. State University, and was a well-respected and accomplished college professor. Having taught for 8 nine years at the University of Tennessee and more than 28 at Clemson University, Larry was clearly passionate about teaching and was recognized by his students and peers as one of the best. Larry won the prestigious 1992 Alumni Master Teacher award, and was also awarded honorary membership in the Clemson class of 1939 by winning that class's annual award given to "one distinguished member of the faculty whose outstanding contributions for a five-year period have been judged by his peers to represent the highest achievement of service to the student body, university and community, state or nation'. Larry served the faculty further when he was elected to lead the Faculty Senate as President, and continued to give back to the students of Clemson by serving as advisor to the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, in addition to serving as President of the Clemson Chapter of Gamma Sigma Delta, the honor society for agriculture students, of which he was also a member. Larry also was awarded the Clemson University Board of Trustees Award for Faculty Excellence, which is given annually to faculty members who have either been honored by academic or professional societies at the national orinternational level with National Academy of Sciences "highly prestigious" award or have demonstrated exceptional achievements in research, teaching and service. Larry was a member of the Pittsfield, IL Lodge of the A.F. & A.M. for over 50 years, as well as being a member of the Mayflower Society and John Howland Pilgrim Society. He was also member of Tiger Brotherhood at Clemson. Larry was predeceased by his parents, George and Bernice, as well as his sister, Neitha (Dickerson) and her husband Charles. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Edmondson Bauer. He is also survived by his sons CW3 George Thomas (Deborah) and William Harvey (Margaret), his grandsons William Alexander Bauer and Johnston Carter Bauer and granddaughter Katherine Michelle Bauer. He is also survived by his niece, Charlene Gleckler (Larry), his nephew Greg Dickerson (Carolyn), as well as countless grand nieces, grandnephews and cousins. There will be a private interment at Cemetery Hill, situated next to Clemson Memorial Stadium, so Doc will never miss a home Clemson football game, on Tuesday February 5, 2019, followed by a funeral service for all friends and family at Clemson United Methodist Church, Clemson, South Carolina, at 3:00 P.M. that same day. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall at Clemson United Methodist immediately after. Memorial contributions may be made to either Clemson United Methodist Church, or Clemson University. For Clemson University donations, please direct your gift to the Bauer Family Endowed Scholarship. Gifts may be made online at

clemson.edu/isupportcu, by phone at (864) 656-5896 or by mail: Clemson University Annual Giving Office 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631. Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.

