Larry Kimble "Kim" Carter COLUMBIA - Larry Kimble "Kim" Carter died at his home in Columbia, surrounded by family, on March 1, 2020, at age 64. Kim was beloved by those who knew him as a kind and gentle friend, a devoted husband, a selfless father and son, a lifelong Christian, and an avid outdoorsman. A registered land surveyor and attorney, Kim established himself as an expert on boundary law and worked for many years at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. A man of faith, Kim taught Sunday school, coached church-league basketball, and was a long-standing member of Shandon Baptist Church. A lover of nature, Kim grew up in the woods of western North Carolina and remained active in Rosscraggon Wood, preserving the wild beauty of the mountains Kim enjoyed and considered home. A devoted husband, son, father, and grandfather, Kim loved spending time with his family. He gave fully and without reservation to those he loved, and he will be remembered for his gentle nature, his principled actions, his goofy sense of humor, his iron will, his incredible industriousness, and his enormous heart. Kim always lived by his values, in word and in deed. Kim is survived by his wife, Debbie Carter; his mother, Dot Carter; his sister, Laura Fahy (Mike); his son, Adam Carter (Maureen); his daughter, Lea Blackwood (Ted); and his four grandchildren, Oliver, Asher, Lulu, and Watson, who he loved deeply. He was predeceased by his father, Larry Carter. Family will gather to celebrate Kim's life in Arden, NC on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

