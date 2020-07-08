1/
Larry Coker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colonel Larry W. Coker TURBEVILLE - Colonel Larry Warren Coker (Papa) passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at home. Left to honor Larry, and remember his love are his wife, Mary Ann; daughters: Jean Gregg; Sandi (David) Molitoris; Linda (Doyl) Gray; Ellen Coker; Corrie (Tyson) Mims; sons David Coker; Dennis (Elizabeth) Coker; Stanley (Pam) Coker; and Jamie Coker; sister Laura Jane (Lolly) Thigpen; brother Clarence (Butch) Epps Coker, Jr.; sister-in-law Margaret Ransom Ball; 27 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren. He is preceded to Heaven by one son, Colonel Larry (Buz) W. Coker, Jr. Larry's friends and family are invited to celebrate his life and his victory in Jesus in an outdoor ceremony 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, Turbeville, South Carolina. Flowers are wonderful, but we ask that you follow his example and make a memorial gift to a charity of your choice and invest in your community, as Papa did his. Acknowledgements and cards can be sent to Mrs. MaryAnn Coker, PO Box 66, Turbeville, SC 29162. If you don't have a favorite, you may want to consider a gift to Pine Grove United Methodist Church or Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church in Turbeville, SC. Arrangements have been entrusted to Floyd Funeral Home. 136 E. Main St. Olanta, SC 29114 843-396-4470 www.floydfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Funeral Home - Olanta
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC 29114
843-396-4470
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved