Larry Coker

Colonel Larry W. Coker TURBEVILLE - Colonel Larry Warren Coker (Papa) passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at home. Left to honor Larry, and remember his love are his wife, Mary Ann; daughters: Jean Gregg; Sandi (David) Molitoris; Linda (Doyl) Gray; Ellen Coker; Corrie (Tyson) Mims; sons David Coker; Dennis (Elizabeth) Coker; Stanley (Pam) Coker; and Jamie Coker; sister Laura Jane (Lolly) Thigpen; brother Clarence (Butch) Epps Coker, Jr.; sister-in-law Margaret Ransom Ball; 27 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren. He is preceded to Heaven by one son, Colonel Larry (Buz) W. Coker, Jr. Larry's friends and family are invited to celebrate his life and his victory in Jesus in an outdoor ceremony 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, Turbeville, South Carolina. Flowers are wonderful, but we ask that you follow his example and make a memorial gift to a charity of your choice
and invest in your community, as Papa did his. Acknowledgements and cards can be sent to Mrs. MaryAnn Coker, PO Box 66, Turbeville, SC 29162. If you don't have a favorite, you may want to consider a gift to Pine Grove United Methodist Church or Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church in Turbeville, SC. Arrangements have been entrusted to Floyd Funeral Home. 136 E. Main St. Olanta, SC 29114 843-396-4470 www.floydfuneral.com