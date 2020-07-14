Larry Gene Crumpton, Sr. LEXINGTON - Larry Gene Crumpton, Sr., entered into Heaven on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home after a 3 1/2 year battle with lung cancer. He grew up in West Columbia, and was the son of the late Thomas Pope and Cleo Hall Crumpton. He married Ruth Meetze Crumpton in January, 1965, and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years of marriage. Surviving are his wife; daughter, Melissa Crumpton Hook (Jud) of Batesburg; son, Larry Gene Crumpton, Jr. (Dana) of Lexington; grandchildren, Zachery Eric Hook (Patience), Magan Marie Hook, Larry Gene (Trace) Crumpton, III, and Karlyn Catherine Crumpton; his brother and sister-in-law, W.L. (Billy) and Jeanette Crumpton; sister, Linda Cassidy; sister-in-law, Lois Crumpton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Donnelle and Ollie Windham; brothers, Jimmy T. Crumpton and Charles E. Crumpton; brother-in-law, Donnie Cassidy, and nephew, Keith L. Crumpton. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6-8 PM at South Lexington Baptist Church 116 Brevard Parkway, Lexington SC, 29073. Funeral service for Gene will be held 10 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at South Lexington Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens 700 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Due to current health restrictions, visitation masks and hand sanitizer will be provided and social distancing will be observed at both the visitation and the service. Memorials may be made to South Lexington Baptist Church Building Fund or South Lexington Baptist Church Missions, 116 Brevard Parkway, Lexington, SC 29073. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Please visit www.barr-price.com
