Larry Dean Crutchlow BLYTHEWOOD - Larry Dean Crutchlow, Sr, 65, of Blythewood, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home surround by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Kim Phuong Crutchlow; two sons, Larry D. Crutchlow II (Ashley) and Jason B. Crutchlow (Alicia); seven grandchildren, Madison, Kinsley, William, Michael, Elizabeth, Grayson and Connor; great-grandchild, Adilynn; and sister, Lynne C. Hodges (Bob); his wife's family in Michigan; father-in-law, Nghia Le; five sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Russell F. and Alethia Crutchlow and his brother, Russell F. Crutchlow, Jr. A graveside service will be held 10 o'clock, Monday, February 10th, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2020