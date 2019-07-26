Larry Donnell O'Berry COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Larry Donnell O'Berry will be held Saturday 2:00 p.m. at the Central Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. A family visitation will be held this Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Catherine Mesic O'Berry; his children: Shannon O'Berry, Tiffany Pearson, Travis Pearson, Loquinta Doctor, Christopher (Cynthia) O'Berry, Alma Rice, Chasirdee Dixon, Rosalyn Veal-Turner, Broderick Lancaster, and Marcus Jacobs; siblings: Janice (Joe) Clark, Herman (Shirley) O'Berry, Samuel (Ernestine) O'Berry), Liz (Ernest) McMillian, and Reginald O'Berry; 23 grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on July 26, 2019