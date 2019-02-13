Rev. Larry T. Duncan SALUDA - Services for Rev. Larry T. Duncan, 80, will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Celebrations Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The committal service we be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Warrenville Cemetery, Warrenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Celebrations Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund, P. O. Box 124, Saluda, SC 29138. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Rev. Duncan passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in Aiken, he was a son of the late Everette and Mary Berry Duncan. He was a Navy Veteran and a retired Minister, serving several churches in South Carolina and Georgia. Surviving are his daughters, Laurie (Eddie) Quick, Kathy (Louis) Desiena, and Angie (Jimmy) Snead; sister-in-law, Thelma Duncan; grandchildren, Jordan, Jessica, and Joey Desiena, Melissa (Joe) Headen, Jordan (Sasha) Grafov, and Austin Snead; and great-grandchildren, Alona June and Averi Ryan Headen, and Blake Grafov; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Barrs Duncan and 3 brothers. Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2019