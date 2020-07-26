Larry Eugene Dreher COLUMBIA - Larry Dreher passed away on July 18, 2020 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late Sarah and Edward Dreher, Jr. He graduated from W.J. Keenan High School class of 1972. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Larry was the owner of Innervisions Barbershop. He is survived by: two daughters; LaQuitta Long, Carmen Jordan (Dallas), a son; Brandon Dreher, brother, Bruce Dreher, sisters, Edwina Hart, Robin Days (Thomas) and Cheryl Cook (Alvin), grandchildren, Aniya Levine, Kingston Jordan and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store