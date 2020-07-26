1/2
Larry Eugene Dreher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Eugene Dreher COLUMBIA - Larry Dreher passed away on July 18, 2020 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late Sarah and Edward Dreher, Jr. He graduated from W.J. Keenan High School class of 1972. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Larry was the owner of Innervisions Barbershop. He is survived by: two daughters; LaQuitta Long, Carmen Jordan (Dallas), a son; Brandon Dreher, brother, Bruce Dreher, sisters, Edwina Hart, Robin Days (Thomas) and Cheryl Cook (Alvin), grandchildren, Aniya Levine, Kingston Jordan and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved