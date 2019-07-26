Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmer Memorial Chapel & Funeral Home 1200 Fontaine Rd Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-786-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Francis Lebby COLUMBIA - Funeral services for the artist Larry Francis Lebby will be held 11 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Bethel AME Church in Columbia with interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah AME Church in Dixiana. The public may view Friday, July 26, 2019, from 1-8 PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel and again on Saturday from 10 AM until the hour of service at the sanctuary. Larry F. Lebby transitioned Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Columbia. Born in Dixiana, SC, he was one of six children born to the late Edward Emerson Lebby, Jr. and Irene Barbara Johnson Lebby. Educated in the public schools of Lexington County, he was a 1969 graduate of Airport High School and one of the first students to integrate the school. His artistic skills were developed and honed at Allen University and the University of South Carolina (both in Columbia), earning a Bachelor and Master of Fine Arts degrees in 1973 and 1976 respectively. His work has been exhibited in numerous museums and galleries as well as government buildings including the US Embassy in Manila, the US Rotunda, the White House, and the US Executive Building. His most recent exhibit was in Manila, and his works have been collected by such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, James Earl Jones, and Gregory Peck. He was most recently commissioned for a posthumous portrait of the late Reverend and Senator Clementa Pinckney in 2016. Surviving are his wife, Gloria Harris Lebby; three daughters: Katrina Long Lebby, Lanier Lebby, and Amanda (Johnny) Warden; two sons: Bakari Francis Harris Lebby and Akida Amani Lebby; three grandchildren: Brittany Chapman, Diamond Robinson, and Emerson Clavaun Anderson Lebby; two brothers; two sisters-in-law; an aunt; a former sister-in-law; and other relatives and friends. Please visit

