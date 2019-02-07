Larry Green, Sr. COLUMBIA - Mr. Larry Green, Sr. was born on January 23, 1952, in Lexington, South Carolina. He was the youngest child of the late James O. Green, Sr. and Emma J. Green. He departed this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Mr. Green was educated in the public schools of Lexington, South Carolina and graduated from C.A. Johnson High School Class of 1970. He was baptized at an early age and joined New Bethel AME Church and was a faithful member serving in many leadership capacities including Steward Board, President of Pastor's Aide Club and Class Leader. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife, Carolyn Green; two sons, Larry Green, Jr.; Miguel (Valarie) Green; brothers, James O. Green, Jr., Willie David (Virgie) Green; sister, Mary Louise Stokes-Clark; 3 grandchildren, Larry Green, III, Miguel (MJ) Green, II and Avery Noelle Green; and a host of nephews, cousins, and other family and friends that will miss him dearly. The homegoing service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, 2:00 PM at New Bethel A.M.E Church, 500 South Lake Drive, Lexington, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held today, 2-8pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2019