Larry Guy CAMDEN - Private funeral services for Larry G. Guy, 79, of Camden, SC were held at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Larry was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1643 McRae Rd, Camden, SC 29020. Larry died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Clemson, SC, he was the son of the late Lee and Mary Cole Guy. Larry was a retired lineman with SCE&G. He is survived by his wife, Janice Riggins Guy; sisters, Joan Crawford (James) and Martha Vernon (Mance) of Anderson, SC; and very special brother-in-law, Tommy Riggins, of Easley; 1 niece, 2 nephews and 2 great-nieces. Larry was predeceased by his parents, and his son, Larry Jason Guy. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Guy family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.