Larry Hubert Almond LEXINGTON Larry Hubert Almond went home to join the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was reunited with his mother and father, Juanita and Hubert Almond and brothers, Gene, Arnold, and Danny Almond. Larry is survived by the love of his life, Betty Spires Almond; their two children, Kim (Gregg) Brazell and Tim (Beth) Almond and five grandchildren, Kalyn (Brandyn) Thibault, Ryan and Tyler Brazell, and Katherin and Darrin Almond. A devoted son, husband, father and grandfather, Larry gave 100% to everything he did. He loved working with his hands. Larry was Mr. Fix It. No matter how big or small the problem, Larry would solve the problem. He spent years as co-owner at Snellgrove's garage, then finished his career in paint and body at SCE&G where he found lifetime friends, Sam, Mark, and Ricky. Larry will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his surviving brothers and sisters, Melvin (Carol), Wayne (Darlene), Paul, Robert (Sheila), Ann (Forrest), Sandra (Danny), Shirley, Nancy and Donald, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society in honor of Rachel Stachler. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.