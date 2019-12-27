Guest Book View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church 1500 Broad River Rd Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church 1500 Broad River Rd, Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry J. Hallman IRMO Funeral services for Larry J. Hallman, 86, of Irmo, will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Pastor Scott Smoak will officiate. Interment in Woodridge Memorial Park of Lexington will follow the service. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service in the church parlor at Virginia Wingard UMC. Larry Hallman passed away December 23, 2019. Born in Lexington, he was a son of the late Perry Hallman and Ethel Rinehart Hallman. Larry graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1952, where he was a quarterback for the football team, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his playing time while there. After high school, Larry served in the US Army for 2 years, where he continued his love of football playing while in the Army. He attended the University of South Carolina prior to taking a position with Bell South. He worked there for 35 years, and retired as a Manager. Larry never met a stranger and his favorite pastimes and hobbies included spending time with family and friends, golfing, shagging and square dancing with the Columbia Twirlers. He and his wife Katherine enjoyed spending time at their mountain home, and they enjoyed extended vacations with their square dancing group, and they danced in every state. Larry also had the opportunity to be a caller at several of their dances at the local retirement homes. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Katherine; daughters, Debra Goings (Donald), Jerri Beth Hallman (Mary), Laura Shaver Hast, and her husband, Jamie Branham; grandchildren, Vanessa McWhorter (Josh), Michelle Cox (Mathew), Travis Goings (Jaclynn), Melissa Moorer (Justin), Logan Hast, Ila Hast; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Bundrick (Richard). In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his son, Larry Hallman, Jr.; siblings, Melba Price, Floy Taylor, Guy Hallman, Lois Waites, PH Hallman, Reba Laflin, Charles Hallman. Memorials may be made to Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church.

