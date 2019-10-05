Larry Banks SALUDA - Larry Keith Banks, 62, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home in Saluda, SC. A native of Saluda, he was the son of the late Conrad Eugene Banks, Sr. and Ethel Lenora Trotter Banks. Mr. Banks was a former employee of Amick Farms and was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church. Surviving are his brother, Conrad E. Banks, Jr. (Karen) of Surfside Beach, a nephew, Conrad E. Banks, III, and a niece, Kristen Lenora Banks. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Red Bank Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel M. Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Red Bank Baptist Church, 309 E. Church St., Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 5, 2019