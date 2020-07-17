1/2
Larry Kenneth Wheeler
Larry Kenneth Wheeler COLUMBIA - Larry Kenneth Wheeler, 71, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020. Born July 25, 1948 in Kaufman, Texas to TK and Anita Wheeler. Larry was a 1972 graduate of Baylor University. He had a long career in commercial real estate and asset management in Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA and Columbia, SC. His hobbies included, traveling, golfing, hunting and attending sporting events. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas Kenneth "T.K." Wheeler. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Lynne A. Wheeler; a son, Kenneth H. Wheeler (Emily); granddaughter, Charley Ann Wheeler; mother, Anita Wheeler and his sister, Janice K. Street (BD). Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's honor to Alzheimer's Association. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jul. 17, 2020.
