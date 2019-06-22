Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lamberth Howard. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Christus Victor Lutheran Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Christus Victor Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Lamberth Howard IRMO - A memorial service for Larry Lamberth Howard, 82, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Howard died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Burlington, NC, he was a son of the late Archie Lamberth Howard and Nan Wilhelm Howard. After graduating from Greenville High School in 1955, Mr. Howard enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on Active Duty from 1955 to 1957. He continued his service in the Navy Reserve for several more years. He played baseball during his service on the Norfolk Naval Base team, The Flyers. He was also stationed on the USS Forrestal. After graduating from Furman University, Mr. Howard spent his entire working career with the Internal Revenue Service. He retired after 30 years of service. Mr. Howard had a deep love for music. He was a skilled musician, playing clarinet and saxophone. He played in the Greenville High School band and in jazz bands throughout high school and college. He also played the banjo, guitar, bass guitar and baritone ukulele. There was always music in the home. He handed down his love of music and musical talent to his children and grandchildren. Mr. Howard also loved nature and traveling. He and his wife traveled extensively after his retirement, visiting all 50 states, all Canadian provinces and most of the countries of Central America. Their travels included his favorite place, Alaska, to which they drove on three different occasions. Most of all, Mr. Howard loved his family and spending time with his beloved grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as Gan Gan. Mr. Howard was a member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Zora Howard; daughter, Laura H. Sturgeon (Billy) of Chapin, SC; son, Chris Howard (Diana) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Eric Sturgeon, Rachel Kaiser, Amanda Kaiser, Maddie Howard, and Jesse Kaiser; brother, Don Howard (Connie) of Simpsonville, SC; and nephews, Matthew Howard and Stephen Howard. Memorials may be made to the Choral Scholar Fund at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 400 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC., 29212. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Published in The State on June 22, 2019

