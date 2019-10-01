WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
V411402_1_20191001.jpg" lgyOrigName="photo_011501_AC1E05A416b5b32144V411402_1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:130px;">Larry Leonard Gunter COLUMBIA Funeral services for Larry Leonard Gunter will be held Wednesday 3:00 p.m. at the Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, Arthurtown, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Published in The State on Oct. 1, 2019