Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Larry Leonard Gunter COLUMBIA Funeral services for Larry Leonard Gunter will be held Wednesday 3:00 p.m. at the Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, Arthurtown, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Published in The State on Oct. 1, 2019
