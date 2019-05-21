Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Michael Corley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Michael Corley BLYTHEWOOD - Larry Michael Corley, of Blythewood, South Carolina, lived 75 1/2 years, full throttle all the way. He appreciated every little thing in life. His infectious smile made him easy to love, and he never met a joke he didn't like. Hilariously, in response to "How are you," he'd grin and quip, "Beyond reproach!" His children and grandchildren remember hearing often a few things from him: -Put it back like you found it, and in the same condition. -Don't take a risk you can't afford to lose. -Grease makes the earth spin. -He who is satisfied as a mere observer forfeits his rights as a critic. -I'm so proud of you. -We'll see ya. I love ya. Larry's faith shaped his entire life. Raised at St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Irmo, he came to know God's unconditional love and unfathomable grace. His young adult years were spent leading Methodist Youth Fellowship groups and later chairing councils and serving on committees at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, where his own family grew up. Later, he helped develop Breath of Life Lutheran Church and gave his energy and heart to it. Ultimately, he returned with Bo to Trinity, but also enjoyed the fellowship of friends in several Bible studies, covering John, Daniel and Revelation in the last year. Larry designed and built the family lake house and was remembered well for his eccentric fashion style during construction. He was especially adept on the water, in any boat, and particularly on a ski. The grandkids talk about how he would stand on the dock, one foot in the ski and one in the air, and have the driver of the boat gun it, pulling him full force onto the water on that one ski, tricking his way over the wake. He last slalom skiing was at nearly 70 years old, and by that time, he had taught well over 50 kids how to ski over the years. At every lake gathering, he was the creator and chief distributor of Banana Cherry Ice Cream, and it might have been the very best ice cream ever. Everybody loved to hang out at the Lake Place and felt fully welcomed and at home. He loved so many things: his orange Kubota tractor; his work at Columbia Supply Company, SCE&G and International Paper, as well as the relationships he had through his work; piddling in his shed; making natural art, writing poems and doing watercolor; many chickens, Gamecocks and one very old, very blind rooster; watching things sprout in his garden and nurturing blueberry bushes, plum trees and muscadine vines; checking fence lines, even when he knew they were fine; popping wheelies on his four wheeler and checking its RPMs; his fishing shack in Beaufort and riding around under the moss covered trees in the golf cart with as much family as would fit in tow; his old blue truck; walks on every inch of the compound; a good birddog on point; splitting firewood as relaxation; a good poker hand and a better poker face; standing on the porch listening to the rain; hot sauce on everything; zinnias shared in McDonald's plastic cups; stalking squirrels and being a super sharp shooter with his bow and arrow; and most of all, he loved Bo and his family, who adored him right back. Larry loved the most, and was loved the best, by his "Pretty Girl," Bo/Mary Ellen Corley. They were perfectly content, whether they were dancing the night away to their favorite shag music or just sitting in their recliners watching his new favorite show, Let's Make a Deal. He always loved Bo to the farthest extreme, as evidenced by the early trade in of his 1957 Corvette Convertible, in order to have start up money for their marriage. Most days, he still said it was a good trade! He spent a little time every afternoon being the very best ever McDonald's half-and-half-tea-with-an-extra-cup-of-ice deliveryman. Always, they knew the good stuff. He leaves a long line of people who love him: his loving wife of 54 years, whom he called "Pretty Girl," and she called him her "Silly Boy"; his adoring daughter, Mikki Gay, her husband, Bob Gay, and their children, Robert, Leighton, Grant (Pam LaBelle, Jetson) and John (Jenny Gay, Xavier); his best buddy and son, Chris Corley, his wife, Sharon Coleman Corley, and their children, Gunter, Wren and Cread; his siblingsOzzie Corley (Gini), Linda Anderson (Tripp), and Gregg Corley (Kim); siblings-in-lawDebbie McNair, Jeannie Blume (Sammy), and L.A. Mosley, who predeceased him; nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family, and a whole heap of friends that feel like family. Raised as second oldest of four siblings, Larry was loved by his father, Malcolm Corley, and his mother, Elizabeth Dreher Corley Gibson. We are all pretty sure, as Larry was, that he was robbed of about 10 good years, after Cancer claimed his earthly life. But in classic Larry style, he did not let it defeat him. He was the best-looking bald dude, and his favorite chemo treatment shirt read, "Fighting Cancer, doing chemo and still this sexy!" The family will receive visitors at Trinity United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 22, at 1:00 pm, with his Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 pm, led by Pastors Clyde Scott and Jack Younts. His services will conclude there. If you would like to remember Larry, the family would be most honored if you would support a cause that he and his family love: the Beloved Ministry, a faith formation ministry for special needs children and their families (South Carolina Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Attention: Beloved Ministry, 1003 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201). The family would like to thank each of you for your love, support and care, today and always. Larry might have said, "Live life full throttle, love it all and love God, cherish your family, andI'm saving you a spot." Memories and condolences may be shared at

