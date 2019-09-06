Larry Owens COLUMBIA - Larry Owens passed away in his sleep on 8/31/2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born at Fort Jackson in 1953 and lived in SC most of his life outside of his love for the open road of a truck driver. Larry was a veteran of the US Army and a die hard Cubs fan with loads of love and aggravation for all of his loved ones. As we say goodbye to Larry Earl Owens, we ask for prayers for those left behind, his wife, Teresa L. Owens; ex-wife, Diana Dubenic; kids and grandkids, Larry E Owens II, Larry E. Owens III, Avery & Susan Owens, Jenny & Mitch Porter, Rebecca A. Melton, Ryen A Melton, Terry L Owens, Gregory T. Owens, Claudia M. Owens, Randy C. Owens; loving sister and brother in law, Sue & Charles Howard; loving brother, Steven A. Dotson and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.

