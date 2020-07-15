1/1
Larry P. Baines
Larry P. Baines INDIAN LAND - Larry P. Baines, age 77, passed away at his home on July 13, 2020. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Paul and Louise Baines and the husband of Reida Edwards Baines for 50 glorious years. Larry retired from Westinghouse after he served in the United States Navy and graduated with the first Computer Science class at the University of South Carolina. Larry was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Irmo. He was a longtime volunteer coach at the Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission and an avid golf and tennis player. Larry was a devoted U.S.C. Gamecock fan, a trait which he passed on to his children. A celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 17 th at Irmo Town Park, 7330 Carlisle St., Irmo, SC 29063. Social distancing and masks are required. Gamecock attire, golf shirts and caps are encouraged. In addition to his wife, Reida, he is survived by two sons, Todd Baines (Kloie) of Catawba, Preston Baines of Chapin; one daughter Lorrie Cavanaugh (Rex) of Indian Land; one brother, Mickey Baines (Kathy) of Gaffney; six grand-children whom he loved dearly, Lucy, Sophie, Liam, Harper, Lilly and Corrina Rose. In lieu of flowers the family is encouraging donations be made in Larry's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research visiting michaeljfox.org Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in The State on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Irmo Town Park
Funeral services provided by
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-3168
