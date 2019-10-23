Larry P. Roberts LEESVILLE - Services for Larry P. Roberts, 78, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joe Woodward officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow the graveside service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Mortar Fund, 1220 Cedar Grove Rd., Leesville SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Roberts passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Richard Hubert and Ruby Caughman Roberts. He was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, owner/ operator of L & L Plant Haven, a US Army Veteran and retired from USF Red Star as a truck driver. Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Fuller, Anna Hallman, Lisa (Luis) Garcia, Lori Harrelson, and Misti (J. T.) Smith; sister, Wilma Koon; sister-in-law, Beryl Roberts, grandchildren, Jeremy Hall, Jordan Gantt, Corey Derrick, Kyle Klicka, Zach Long and Raegan Harrelson, also 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara Keisler Roberts and his second wife, Leona Oxner Roberts, brother, Darwin "Shot" Roberts, and a sister, Narcia West. The family is at the home of his sister, Wilma Koon. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2019