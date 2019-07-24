Larry Shirley CAMDEN, S.C. - A memorial service for Larry Wendell Shirley, Sr., age 80, will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Taylor Wells will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or to Thiel-Myer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Larry died peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019, with his wife of 59 years, Jaqueline Jennings Shirley, by his side. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Ross Edward and Vera Hornsby Shirley. Larry was an electrician and retired from DuPont; he also worked at White Pines Golf Course for 20 years. He was a member of Morningside Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife; children, Larry Wendell Shirley, Jr. (Susan Hall) of West Columbia, Catherine Shirley Baker (Bobby) of Columbia, and Jennifer Rodgers Shirley (Ami Michael) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Shirley of Lexington and Benjamin Ross Goff of Columbia; and brother, Jerry Lee Shirley (Carolyn) of Columbia. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sarah Golson of Camden, the Amedisys Hospice Team of Sumter, and to our family who provided help during his illness. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State on July 24, 2019