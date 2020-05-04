Dr. Larry Andrew "Andy" Suber COLUMBIA - Dr. Larry Andrew "Andy" Suber, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away peacefully in his home on May 3, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born in Moultrie, Georgia, on July 13, 1947, to Dr. Pat and Louise Suber. Dr. Suber grew up in Columbia and, after graduating from AC Flora High School, attended Clemson University and the University of Georgia Veterinary School where he graduated in 1971. From 1971-1972, Dr. Suber served as an intern at Angell Memorial Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, before returning to Columbia to take over Capital Animal Hospital from his father, Dr. Pat Suber. For 42 years, from 1972-2014, Andy Suber worked relentlessly as a caring and compassionate veterinarian to thousands of families in the greater Columbia area. In addition, Dr. Suber served on the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners from 1995-2001. Among his various passions were the genealogical study of the Suber family, golf, music, and reading. Dr. Suber is survived by his wife, Virginia "Jinki"; his two sons, Jonathan (Amanda) and David; two step-daughters, Sara (Kevin) Tyer and Katie (Greg) Arthurs; and six grandchildren, Jack and Izzi Suber, Owen and Sadie Tyer, and William and Bradley Arthurs. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a private graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Angell Memorial Hospital Intern Fund, c/o the Development Office, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 01230. A livestream for friends and family will be available at 4 o'clock Tuesday, May 5th by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Larry-Suber/#!/PhotosVideos Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 4, 2020.