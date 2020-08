Larry W. Hart COLUMBIA - Larry W. Hart, 74, passed away on August 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Services will be private, and Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Jennings Hart, and his two sons Sean Keith and Zachary Haynes who were the joy of his life. He adored his daughters-in-law Katherine and Leslie, and he was blessed with six beautiful grandchildren.



